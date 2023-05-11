RPD: Man hits store clerk and kicks officer on Parcells Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a man hit a store clerk, then kicked an officer on Wednesday night. Joseph Young, 37, is charged with harassment.

RPD says an officer saw Young repeatedly hit the clerk when the officer was on patrol around the store on Parsells Avenue near Greeley Street. The officer got out of his patrol car to arrest Young.

RPD said Young resisted and punched the officer as he was taking Young into the patrol car. Officers were able to get the man into the car and he was taken to Monroe County Jail.