RPD: Man killed in Charlotte after threatening to hurt his children’s mother

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The man shot to death in Charlotte Monday has been identified as Dante Edwards-Morrison.

The 30-year-old was shot during an argument on Harding Road, according to police.

They say he was despondent and threatening to hurt his children’s mother. They say he confronted her and other people on Harding Road.

There was an argument, which turned physical, and “escalated” with Edwards-Morrison being shot.

He died at the scene. Police immediately detained a person of interest. That person has not been charged.

The investigation is ongoing.