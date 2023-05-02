RPD: Man shot around Nye Park after dispute over drugs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a man was shot on Tuesday morning in the city after a dispute over drugs. He is expected to survive.

Officers got reports around 9 a.m. of a man shot around Nye Park and Norton Street. Around the same time, an officer on North Clinton Avenue was flagged down by an injured man who said he was shot on Nye Park.

The man, 23 of Canandaigua, was taken to Strong Hospital to treat his lower body gunshot wound. RPD said the man didn’t reside on Nye Park. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.