RPD: Man stabbed with broken bottle during fight inside empty house

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man with a broken bottle Thursday morning.

Officers say it happened around 5 a.m. in an empty house on Kosciusko Street when a fight broke out. During the fight. police say 29-year-old Cody Bernhardt stabbed a man in his 20s with a broken bottle multiple times.

The victim was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Bernhardt was arrested at the scene, taken to Monroe County Jail, and charged with second-degree assault.

Officers also arrested three other men at the house who had outstanding warrants.