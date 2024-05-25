RPD: Man thrown from car during crash on East Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is being treated in the hospital after police say he was thrown from a vehicle during a crash on East Avenue.

It happened in the area between Meigs and South Goodman streets at 11:22 p.m. Police say they found the 18-year-old victim unconscious in the road when they got to the scene.

After investigating, police believe the victim was a passenger in a Mercedes driving east on East Avenue when the Mercedes hit a parked car on the side of the road, ejecting the victim from the Mercedes through an open window. The victim has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No one was in the parked car during the crash. Police say the driver left the Mercedes, but fled the scene and hasn’t been found yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.