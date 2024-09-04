RPD partners with RG&E to host inaugural Fredrick Douglass HBCU Football Classic

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is teaming up with RG&E to bring the inaugural Fredrick Douglass HBCU Football Classic to the Rochester Community Sports Complex on Saturday, September 21. The game will feature Central State squaring off against Albany State from Georgia.

Part of the goal is to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the community.

“We immediately knew that we wanted to be on board and we wanted to be a part to help out. What better way to engage the community, let them know we are here and we care about them by making this a fun exciting opportunity and time and really connect with the young people in our city by letting the know what’s attainable and what’s reachable to them beyond college,” said a representative from the Rochester Police Department.

In addition to the game, there will be a tailgate party before kickoff from 9 a.m. until noon and a “Battle of the Bands” between both team’s marching bands after the game. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

“Excited, you know, this is something the city needs — that we can hope. I think that all of us have a responsibility to deliver hope to this community so I’m excited,” said another representative involved in the event.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.