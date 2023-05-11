RPD: Person displays gun to students for refusing to buy marijuana

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say someone showed a gun at students outside of RCSD School No. 50 on Seneca Avenue after they refused to buy marijuana.

Officers say it started around noon on Wednesday when a person approached students who were outside during gym class and offered to sell them marijuana. When students refused, the person started yelling and opened his jacket to reveal the handgun.

Students ran to safety and told school officials what happened. RPD is investigating and is asking anyone with information to call 911.