ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Popular bakery and pastry shop Savoia was broken and had several valuable items stolen on Thursday morning, says the Rochester Police Department.

RPD officers responded to the burglary at the bakery on Clifford Avenue just after 1 a.m. They determined that someone broke the glass door, entered the bakery, and stole as well as damaged items.

Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to call 911.