RPD searches for suspects who stole Kia and threatened victim’s loved one with guns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for the suspects who stole a Kia and pointed handguns at the victim’s significant other while he was searching for the stolen car.

The man approached the car after he spotted it on Locust Street on Wednesday just after midnight. RPD says that’s when at least two people exited the car and pointed handguns at him.

The stolen car was later found around North Plymouth Avenue and Ambrose Street with no one inside. No one was injured and RPD is still investigating.