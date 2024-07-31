RPD searching for man seen at mass shooting with a handgun
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Investigators with the Rochester Police Department are searching for a man who was at the scene of the mass shooting at Maplewood Park on Sunday evening. They say he’s seen in photos with a handgun.
RPD has sent News10NBC the following photos of the man they’re look for:
The gunfire at Maplewood Park erupted during a community barbecue around 6:20 p.m., sending hundreds of people running for cover. Two women, Tyasia Manning and Phylicia Council were killed. Five other people were shot.
The bottom photo of the man police are looking for is from dash cam video from a car parked at the scene. Here’s that full video:
The man can be seen running in the frame about 20 seconds in, with a handgun in his hand.
Police has not said whether they have any suspects in custody, but are urging anyone at Maplewood Park during the gunfire to come forward with any information they have.
If you have an idea who the man is, and where he may be, you’re encouraged to call the RPD Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157 or email at MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.
