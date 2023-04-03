RPD: Stolen car crashes into building on Webster Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for suspects after a car crashed into a building on Webster Avenue near Rosewood Terrace early on Monday. RPD says the car was reported stolen from Chili Avenue.

Officers responded just before 1:20 a.m. RPD says there were people inside the building when the car struck but no one was hurt. The people inside the car ran away before officers arrived.

The Rochester Fire Department also responded to examine the structural integrity of the building. If anyone has information about the crash or the car theft, they’re asked to call 911.

As of late March, there were around 900 stolen cars in the city of Rochester, on pace to shatter last year’s total. Authorities say thefts of Hyundai and Kia models have increased because of how-to videos circulating on TikTok.