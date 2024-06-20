RPD: Stolen KIA speeds through school parking lot, damages 8 cars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Before arrival at School #45 Thursday morning, a stolen car was speeding through the parking lot and crashed into multiple other cars, according to police.

Police say the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. After officers were able to investigate the scene they found a stolen KIA van sped into the parking lot and hit a bunch of parked cars, that then hit other cars nearby.

Eight cars were damaged in total. No one was in the parked cars when they were hit, and no one was injured.

The people in the stolen KIA fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.