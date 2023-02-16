RPD: Student at School of The Arts attacks staff members

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police just announced that a 15-year-old student attacked multiple staff members at the School Of The Arts on Tuesday. None of the staff members were injured.

RPD says they responded to the school on Prince Street at around 3:30 p.m. after getting a 911 call with commotion in the background. Officers say that staff members tried to calm down the student but he turned his aggression against the staff.

According to RPD, staff members declined to prosecute the student.