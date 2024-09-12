RPD: Teen punches officer in the face at Franklin campus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 17 year old is facing charges after police say he punched an officer in the face at Franklin Wednesday afternoon.

It happened after officers broke up a small fight in the school, and officers tried to get the 17-year-old boy off school property — he’d been suspended for fighting the day before.

Police say they tried to detain the boy and he punched an officer in the face. After a short scuffle, officers were able to take him into custody.

The officer is out of work, and is being treated for injuries to his body and face.

The 17 year old has been charged with the following:

Assualt in the second degree

Criminal trespass in the third degree

Resisting arrest

He was arraigned Wednesday night and brought to the Monroe County Children’s Center.

Officers say they’re working with RCSD and their partners in violence prevention to ensure safety at Franklin. Additional RPD officers will be at the campus during dismissal.