RPD: Three businesses were broken into at Mt. Hope Plaza

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say three businesses were broken into on Mt. Hope Plaza between the U of R Medical Center and Westfall Road.

RPD Officers responded to Mt. Hope Plaza around 7:30 a.m. after getting reports of a damaged window. Officers determined that the businesses were broken into overnight and items were stolen.

RPD says the thieves entered by breaking a window but it doesn’t appear that a car was used. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.