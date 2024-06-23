RPD to share details about overnight shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department plans to share details about a shooting that happened overnight.

Police plan to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Sunday. A News10NBC crew will be there and will stream the press conference live. To watch that livestream at 11 a.m., click here.

Marc Iacona, executive producer and co-founder of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival, released the following statement on the shooting:

“MLK is not a Jazz Festival venue and all our normal procedures are in place. Please refer to RPD for anything further.“

This is a developing story, and will be updated as we learn more information.