RPO holds concert and Irondequoit holds ceremony for Flag Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Flag Day is on Wednesday, a day to celebrate the adoption of the U.S. flag by the Continental Congress on June 14, 1777.

To celebrate, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is holding a concert for veterans or current service members on Wednesday. It’s in partnership with the Veterans Outreach Center.

The concert runs from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at St. Ann’s Community at 900 Cherry Ridge Boulevard, Webster. A limited number of complimentary tickets are available at VOC’s front office, 447 South Avenue, Rochester, NY 14620. You also may contact Joan Brandenburg at 585-295-7821 or Joan.Brandenburg@vocroc.org to reserve your seat.

Also, the Town of Irondequoit is holding a flag retirement ceremony at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. It’s at the Irondequoit Town Hall Campus on 1280 Titus Avenue. The ceremony is in collaboration with the Irondequoit American Legion Post #134 and the Bay Waters District Boy Scouts of America.