RPO hosting sensory-friendly eclipse concert

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra has been gearing up for their “Eclipse Spectacular” on Sunday, April 7.

The RPO has created pieces of music inspired by the total solar eclipse. But, a loud and powerful orchestra may not be as enjoyable for those with sensory sensitivities. As part of RPO’s Care and Wellness Initiative, they are putting on a sensory-friendly version of the Eclipse Spectacular on Saturday night.

RPO says this show is tailored for music lovers who may prefer a more relaxed and accommodating setting, while still joining in on all the eclipse excitement.

The show starts at 2 pm in the Hochstein Performance Hall. RPO has put together a guide for those attending with information on the location, dress code, parking, entrances, tickets, and more. For that guide, click here.

Planning to attend? You can grab tickets by clicking this link.