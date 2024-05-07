RPO targeted by cyberattack back in December

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra became the target of a cyberattack in December, resulting in fraudulent fund transfers to several bank accounts.

A statement from the RPO says the attack, orchestrated by a group based in California, prompted the orchestra to take immediate action by reporting the crime to the FBI and Rochester Police Department.

In the wake of the incident, the RPO is actively collaborating with its bank and insurance companies to mitigate losses.

