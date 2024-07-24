RPO’s ‘RPO Outdoors’ series continues with concert at Temple B’rith Kodesh

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at Temple B’rith Kodesh Wednesday night. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Registration is closed unless you are a temple member.

This concert is part of the RPO’s “RPO Outdoors” series. The next free concert is at 6:30 p.m. July 30 at the corner of Norton Street and Excel Drive in Rochester.

