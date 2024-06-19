RTS bus driver shot in face with possible BB gun; police searching for suspect

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are searching for a man accused of shooting an RTS bus driver in the face with a BB gun on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the stop near Bay and Mona Streets. The driver, who is in his sixties and a longtime RTS employee, opened the door to let someone on. Before he could pull away from the curb, a younger man approached the bus.

As soon as he opened the doors, police say the man pulled out what looks to be a BB gun and started shooting.

The driver told News10NBC’s Haillie Higgins the pellets hit his face, and he spent hours in the hospital Tuesday as doctors worked to remove one of the pellets.

“He’s one of as many of our drivers of course, comes here everyday to provide good critical services to our community, making sure that students can get to school people can get to work medical appointments, see a loved one, make sure people can do their grocery shopping… The last thing they’re thinking about is having to deal with things like this,” said RTS CEO.

RTS is circulating the suspect’s photo to warn other drivers. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 911.

“Help us bring accountability to these actions. Show that these aren’t fun and games, there is accountability to these actions, and there is recourse to committing actions such as this and hopefully bring some justice to the victim here,” the CEO added.

As of now, police say they don’t have any leads other than the suspect’s image captured on RTS security video. News10NBC is working to obtain that footage.

The driver told Hailie he’s just glad it wasn’t a real gun.

