ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An RTS bus driver was hospitalized Tuesday after someone shot him with a BB gun.

Police say the 67-year-old driver had stopped on Bay Street near 7th Street in Rochester at about 3 p.m. to pick up two men sitting at the bus stop.

When he opened the door, one of the men fired the BB gun, hitting him in the upper body. The two men then ran away.

The bus driver is expected to survive.