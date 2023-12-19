RTS will change route in Henrietta for better access to new orthopedics center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RTS will change its bus route in Henrietta starting New Year’s Day to provide better access to two major workplaces.

RTS is adjusting its Route 14 Marketplace to include the T-Mobile Call Center on Clay Road. RTS will also enter Marketplace Mall from the east entrance instead of the west entrance to provide better access to the new URMC Orthopedics and Physical Performance Center, which opened this month. The bus stop currently outside the mall’s food court will move to the mall’s east entrance.

RTS has some other small changes to their routes for the New Year. You can see those here.