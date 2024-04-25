‘Nobody is above the rule of law’: Monroe County DA Sandra Doorley gets speeding ticket, pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley says she was pulled over on Monday, April 22, and given a speeding ticket.

In a statement sent to News10NBC Thursday afternoon, Doorley explains she saw a Webster Police car behind her on Phillips Road in the Town of Webster. Once she realized the car wanted to pull her over, she says she called the Webster Police Chief to tell him she would speak to an officer at her house.

Wesbster Police followed Doorley to her home and and gave her a ticket for going 55 mph in a 35 mph zone. The next day, April 23, Doorley pled guilty and sent the ticket to Webster Town Court.

“Nobody, including your District Attorney, is above the rule of law, even traffic laws. Anybody who knows me understands without a doubt that I have dedicated my entire 33 year career to the safety of this community. My work to ensure the safety and respect of law enforcement is well proven time and time again. I stand by my work and stand by my commitment to the public safety of Monroe County,” she says in her statement.

News10NBC has reached out to Webster Police for comment Thursday afternoon.

Below is the full statement issued to News10NBC:

“On Monday, April 22, 2024, I was driving home following a busy day at work. I admit that I was not paying attention to my speed on Phillips Road in the Town of Webster. Less than half a mile from my neighborhood, I noticed a Webster Police car behind me. Once I realized that the intention of the car was to pull me over, I called the Webster Police Chief to inform him that I was not a threat and that I would speak to the Officer at my house down the street. The Webster Police Officer followed me to my house and issued me a speeding ticket for my speed of 55mph in a 35mph zone. I acknowledged that I was speeding and I accepted the ticket. By 1:00PM the following day, I pled guilty and sent the ticket to the Webster Town Court because I believe in accepting responsibility for my actions and had no intention of using my position to receive a benefit. Nobody, including your District Attorney, is above the rule of law, even traffic laws. Anybody who knows me understands without a doubt that I have dedicated my entire 33 year career to the safety of this community. My work to ensure the safety and respect of law enforcement is well proven time and time again. I stand by my work and stand by my commitment to the public safety of Monroe County.”