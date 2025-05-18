Runners and walkers enjoy Lilac sights during 5k and 10k races

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s the final day of the Lilac Festival at Highland Park, and it started off with a bang.

As the gun fired at 8 a.m. Sunday morning for the Lilac Fest 5k, walkers and runners set off for races starting on Highland Avenue. Participants could join the 5k, 10k, or complete both for some more bragging rights. The 10k started at 9:30 a.m.

News10NBC’s very own Evan Bourtis ran an impressive 18:24 (5:56 per mile pace) and came in third place overall in the 5k event.

The annual festival is coming to a close after 10 days of live music, festival food, and small business shopping. Sunday, the festival will run until 8:30 p.m. with live music from All Them Squares, Coral Moons, and Beach Weather.

