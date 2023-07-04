Runners, walkers take to Fairport streets for the Fourth

PERINTON, N.Y. — July 4 festivities kicked off in Perinton today with the “Fleet feet Firecracker 4 Mile Race.”

The course brought runners and walkers through the streets of Fairport, starting on Whitney Road. It all ended with some free food and drinks in Perinton Park..

“We love being in Fairport every year … we love to see it,” Fleet Feet general manager Barb Boutillier said.

The race is part of Fleet Feet’s “Grand Prix series,” which allows athletes to compete for more than $15,000 in cash, prizes and footwear