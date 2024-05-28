Rush-Henrietta School Board will hold first meeting since budget failed to pass

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Tuesday night is the first Rush-Henrietta School Board meeting since the district’s budget failed to pass last week.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the Parker Administration Building on Lehigh Station Road. The Rush-Henrietta Central School District’s budget was the only spending plan to be voted down across the area, failing by just 15 votes.

Some residents said they were concerned over the proposed $10 million increase compared to last year’s budget. The district has three options moving forward: A re-vote on the recent proposal, a vote on an amended proposal, or adopting a contingency budget which does not require a vote.