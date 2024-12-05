Safety alert: Honda recalls more than 200,000 SUVs over fuel leak concerns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Honda has issued a recall for over 200,000 SUVs due to a potential fuel leak issue.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall affects specific models, including the 2023 and 2024 Honda Passport and the 2023 to 2025 Honda Pilot vehicles.

SUV owners will get a letter in the mail by January 6 notifying them if their vehicle is affected. if you don’t want to wait until then, give Honda customer service a call at 1-888-234-2138.

Dealers will inspect and repair the fuel filter neck tube and pipe at no cost to the vehicle owners.

To look up other Honda recalls, click this link. To find a Honda dealer near you, click here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.