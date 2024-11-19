Safety protocols under review after murder-suicide at Rochester nursing home

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A scene unfolded at the Pearl Nursing Center in Rochester when 70-year-old Robert Abert entered the facility and fatally shot his 94-year-old mother, Florence Abert, before taking his own life. The situation created chaos and fear among residents and staff.

The scene was initially chaotic. Rochester firefighters, who were at the nursing home for an unrelated medical call, called 911 after hearing a gunshot.

Police responded quickly, searching room by room for the shooter, while residents and employees feared for their safety. Tracey Harrison from SEIU 1199 praised the staff’s courage.

“Our members being extremely courageous and committed to care for these residents, which in many cases is like family members for these folks, they really took action,” said Harrison. “Folks are still going through the shock of it all.”

Both the employer and the union are working together to provide grief counseling and support for those affected.

Abert, the son of the victim, likely knew the safety protocols meant to protect residents from strangers. In light of the shooting, the focus on safety has become paramount for everyone involved.

Discussions are planned with management to assess if anything could have been done differently.

“Safety is the high priority for any and everyone especially those who have gone through it like these folks did yesterday,” Harrison added.

The community is now looking to ensure events like Sunday’s shooting are preventable in the future.

The New York State Department of Health sent News10NBC the following statement on the shooting:

“The Department is aware of this tragic situation and extends our sympathies to the families and facility residents and staff. The Department is working with the facility administrator to ensure the safety and well-being of residents and staff. As this matter is under investigation, the Department has no further comment.”

