Save on dog adoption fees this Saturday at Rochester Animal Services

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Your next furry companion won’t cost as much if you adopt this weekend.

The City of Rochester is reducing dog adoption fees on Saturday, April 26, at Rochester Animal Services on Verona Street. From noon to 4 p.m., dog lovers can meet the pups in the shelter, find their perfect match, and take them home for $20.

The shelter will host a play session for the dogs at Brown Square Park from 1-3 p.m., so you can find the dog perfect for you.

The city says you don’t need an appointment to take a look at the dogs or to adopt one. But, those planning to adopt need to bring a collar and leash to get their new best friend home safely.