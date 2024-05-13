Save Rochester will hold virtual meeting to demand accountability for DA Doorley

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The group Save Rochester will hold a virtual town hall meeting on Monday to demand accountability for Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley after video shows her arguing with a police officer.

The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public. You can sign up to attend on Zoom here. The meeting comes after Save Rochester organized a protest outside of Doorley’s office and held an in-person town hall. Save Rochester also started a petition that has over 1,400 signature calling for Doorley to be dismissed from her position.

Body-worn camera footage that went viral shows Doorley arguing with the Webster Police officer in her garage on Monday, April 22. The officer tried to pull her over for speeding but, instead, Doorley drove home while calling the Webster Police chief.

In an interview with News10NBC, Doorley apologized for her actions, saying she has no good reason for why she didn’t pull over.