School bus crash in Greece; several people taken to hospital

GREECE, N.Y. – There was a Greece school bus rollover which several cars near the intersection of North Greece and Peck roads.

Greece Police say that two students and three adults were on the bus and all of them were taken to the hospital. They say their injuries are not serious.

“The investigation determined that a vehicle was westbound on Best Street and failed to negociate the stop sign, and ending up striking the bus. The bus turned over on its side and slid down the intersection where it struck two other vehicles that were northbound.” said Deputy Chief Naser Zenelovic.

Currently English Road and Raspberry Patch Drive are closed until about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.