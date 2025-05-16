Seabreeze Amusement Park to open for the season Saturday

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Seabreeze Amusement Park is set to open its gates for another summer Saturday morning.

The rides will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. On coaster, the “Jack Rabbit” was once the fastest roller coaster in the world and is currently the oldest continuously operating roller coaster in North America. However, the waterpark will not open until Saturday, May 24.

Meanwhile, in Genesee County, Friday marks the opening day for Six Flags Darien Lake. For tickets, click here.

