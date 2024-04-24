Search underway for stolen car suspect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for help to find a suspect involved in a car theft.

It happened Tuesday at the Pizza Shack on Lake Road in Hamlin. The vehicle reported stolen is an orange 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage with plate JDT5744.

Anyone with information is asked to email mcsotips@monroecounty.gov and reference CR #24-071178. pic.twitter.com/riw8d5h2Uu — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (@monroesheriffny) April 24, 2024

Deputies ask anyone who recognizes the individual involved or has any information to come forward and contact the Sheriff’s Office.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.