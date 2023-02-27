Semi-truck slides off the road on Union Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a semi-truck slid off the road at Union Street and came to rest on its side on Monday morning.

The crash happened just north of Route 490 in Rochester and the driver sustained only a minor injury.

Deputies say southbound traffic on Union Street is currently shut down and are asking people to avoid the area. The traffic flow will be interrupted while the tow agency attempts to remove the semi-truck.