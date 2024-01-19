Sen. Schumer calls on federal agency to speed up approval for Black Button Distilling’s warehouse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling on the Federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau to speed up its approval of a new warehouse for a locally-owned business.

Schumer says there’s been a three-month delay of the TTB’s approval of Black Button Distilling’s new barrel storage warehouse in Rochester.

Schumer and Black Button say the delay is a big setback to the distillery’s expansion project, especially with hiring more employees. The distillery’s expansion includes a new production and tasting room on University Avenue. According to Schumer, the warehouse will store 15,000 barrels of bourbon.