Senator Schumer vows to fight White House’s ‘outrageous’ freeze on federal funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House has announced a pause on federal grants and loans starting Tuesday, January 28, causing significant confusion for programs and nonprofit organizations that depend on federal funding.

The funding freeze could temporarily impact trillions of dollars, leading to disruptions in healthcare research, education programs, and other initiatives. The Senate’s top Democrat has pledged to oppose the freeze on nearly all federal grants.

“It is just outrageous,” Senator Chuck Schumer said. “Funds for things like disaster assistance, local law enforcement, rural hospitals, aid to the elderly, food for people in need all are on the chopping block in this new administration. Why they need tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy, and these cuts they think will fund them.”

Importantly, federal assistance to individuals, including Social Security, Medicare, and food stamps, will not be affected by this freeze.

