Seneca County demands state investigation before allowing landfill to expand, continue through 2040

Seneca supervisors call on DEC to investigate impact of Seneca Meadows before extending lifespan

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday night to demand that the state investigate the Seneca Meadows Landfill before allowing it to continue to operate.

The landfill, which is the largest in the state, is set to shut down next year. However, the landfill’s operator, Waste Connections, is looking to keep it open through 2040 and expand it.

For years, people in Seneca County have lived with the landfill, the largest in the state.

“This isn’t a resolution that is against the landfill or for the landfill. It’s just a common-sense stance that the county is taking,” said Mark C. Pitifer, who works at the Waterloo Container Company, which is located just across the street from the landfill.

Pitifer hopes the resolution not only persuades the state Department of Environmental Conservation to investigate the landfill for negative impact before it expands its height limit by 70 feet, but also allows the public to be more involved in the review process.

“There are truly some potential for adverse negative environmental and health impacts on our residents, our community, the region and our businesses. And you need to take a hard look at those uncertainties before any decisions are made,” Pitifer said.

Dozens of residents showed up to voice their support for the resolution, with several taking to the podium to voice their concerns.

“It’s like a big, huge bowl of trash,” one speaker said.

Robert Romick, a resident, said he’s “real happy that they made at least this minimal step to ask the DEC to investigate the health impacts.”

“I’m skeptical of the DEC. I’ve seen them really drag their feet on things that would protect the people. … Complete removal of the landfill sounds like a pipe dream, but at least they could close it, not expand it further. I think that would be a good step,” Romick said.

Tuesday’s resolution has also been sent to state and local elected officials. News10NBC has reached out to the DEC and Waste Connections and is currently awaiting responses.

