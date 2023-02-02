Seneca Park Zoo holds Free Youth February

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s Free Youth February at Seneca Park Zoo. For every adult who purchases an admissions ticket, up to five youth guests, ages 3-11 can join them on their Zoo visit for free.

Seneca Park Zoo says the winter is a great time to see the polar bear, red panda, Canada lynx, and snow leopard because they’re more active in the cold. The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can get tickets here. During time winter, the price for people 12 and up is $10. Children under 3 are always free.

“The Seneca Park Zoo is one of Monroe County’s greatest treasures,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “Free Youth February is a great way to make sure more families are able to come out and learn more about animal activity in the cooler weather. I invite all families to take advantage of this fun and affordable way to enjoy our beautiful Zoo.”