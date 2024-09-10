Seneca Park Zoo welcomes new red panda cub, Asha, to socialize with resident cub

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo is welcoming a new member to the local animal kingdom. Meet the new red panda cub – Asha!

The cub was being raised by zookeepers at the Binghamton Zoo, but zoo officials recommended the cub be transferred to Rochester so that the Seneca Park Zoo’s own red panda cub, Teddy, would have a friend to socialize with.

“Zoo officials recommended the cub be transferred to Rochester so that the Seneca Park Zoo’s own red panda cub, Teddy, would have a friend to socialize with,” the Seneca Park Zoo said.

Now, you won’t be able to see the two friends together in their habitat quite yet. They’ll be kept in an area away from guests for now, but you’ll be able to see them through the cub cam in the animal hospital during normal zoo hours.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.