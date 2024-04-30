Senior Resource Fair will take place at Mall at Greece Ridge on Tuesday
GREECE, N.Y. — A fair on Tuesday, April 30 at the Mall at Greece Ridge aims to offer a range of free services to older adults, including health screening, financial guidance, and nutrition advice.
The Senior Resource Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Here’s the list of organizations across the community that will be here:
• Alzheimer’s Association
• Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester
• Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) Retiree Council
• Common Ground Health
• Community Place of Greater Rochester
• Coordinated Care Services, Inc.
• Elder Justice Committee
• Empire Justice
• Episcopal SeniorLife
• Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
• Foodlink
• Jewish Senior Life
• Lifespan of Greater Rochester
• Lollypop Farm
• Molina Healthcare
• Monroe County Board of Elections
• Monroe County Clerk’s office and the Department of Motor Vehicles
• Monroe County Department of Public Health
• Monroe County Office for the Aging
• Monroe County Office of Veterans Services
• MVP Health Care
• New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) Retiree Council
• Office of the New York State Comptroller
• Rainbow Seniors ROC
• Rochester Regional Health
• St. Ann’s Community
• St. John’s Senior Living & Care
• Trillium Health
• University of Rochester Medical Center
• Wegmans Pharmacy
• Wilmot Cancer Institute