Senior Resource Fair will take place at Mall at Greece Ridge on Tuesday

GREECE, N.Y. — A fair on Tuesday, April 30 at the Mall at Greece Ridge aims to offer a range of free services to older adults, including health screening, financial guidance, and nutrition advice.

The Senior Resource Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Here’s the list of organizations across the community that will be here:

• Alzheimer’s Association

• Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester

• Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) Retiree Council

• Common Ground Health

• Community Place of Greater Rochester

• Coordinated Care Services, Inc.

• Elder Justice Committee

• Empire Justice

• Episcopal SeniorLife

• Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

• Foodlink

• Jewish Senior Life

• Lifespan of Greater Rochester

• Lollypop Farm

• Molina Healthcare

• Monroe County Board of Elections

• Monroe County Clerk’s office and the Department of Motor Vehicles

• Monroe County Department of Public Health

• Monroe County Office for the Aging

• Monroe County Office of Veterans Services

• MVP Health Care

• New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) Retiree Council

• Office of the New York State Comptroller

• Rainbow Seniors ROC

• Rochester Regional Health

• St. Ann’s Community

• St. John’s Senior Living & Care

• Trillium Health

• University of Rochester Medical Center

• Wegmans Pharmacy

• Wilmot Cancer Institute