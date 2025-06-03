Separate lines, high pressure: Rochester’s Holly water system offers unmatched fire protection

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s water main system, known as the Holly system, is more than 150 years old and remains one of only two such systems in the United States. The Holly system, named after inventor Birdsill Holly, began in the 1860s and was adopted by Rochester in the 1870s.

The Holly system utilizes steam-powered pumps to draw water from the Genesee River, pushing it through underground mains to hydrants throughout the city. Unlike typical systems that use one line for both drinking water and fire suppression, Rochester employs separate systems for domestic use and firefighting.

David Rowley, manager of water production for the city’s Water Bureau, described the system’s layout.

“So the Holly system itself is comprised of about 26 miles worth of mains. And to visualize what they look like, think of a spider web that kind of goes out from where we’re standing right now and encompasses the central business district here in the city,” said Rowley.

The Holly pumping station transitioned from steam-powered pumps to electric ones in the early 20th century. Today, jockey pumps maintain water pressure at 110 pounds per square inch (PSI), compared to a typical home’s water pressure of about 60 PSI. This high pressure provides firefighters with about 100 feet of extra lift when using hoses.

“You know the Holly system runs at a much higher pressure, so it is more susceptible to when things break. It’s a lot more dramatic. So when you see a Holly break, here in downtown, you’ll notice a whole lot more water sometimes than if you see a break in our domestic system, out in a neighborhood somewhere,” Rowley said.

Despite being over 150 years old, the Holly system’s pipes remain in good condition, and the city has no plans to replace them. The system’s separation of domestic and firefighting lines continues to offer better fire protection for Rochester.

The National Fire Protection Association awarded Rochester a Class One fire protection rating, resulting in better insurance rates for customers. The Holly system still proves beneficial for the city.

