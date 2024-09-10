Sesame Street celebration at The Strong Museum of Play this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Strong National Museum of Play is celebrating all things Sesame Street this weekend.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, there will be opportunities to explore Elmo’s World, wave to Big Bird, and take pictures with various Sesame Street cast members.

The museum will also be host to a 30-foot tall Cookie Monster. All of the special activities are included with the price of admission.

If you can’t make it out to the Sesame Street celebration, here’s a list of upcoming special events at the museum:

Hispanic Heritage Month celebration: September 15

Dungeons and Dragons weekend: September 21

Worldwide Day of Play: September 28

Sensory Friendly Sunday: October 20

Toddler Trick-or-Treat: October 31

For more fun at Strong, click here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.