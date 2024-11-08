Seton Catholic School celebrates grandparents day

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — It was Grandparents Day at Seton Catholic School in Brighton on Friday. The church on campus was filled with students, their grandparents, and the special people in their lives.

Recently Pope Francis called on all people to honor grandparents and never let older people be cast aside. Tenley Shea is in the school choir and her grandparents were in the church to hear her.

“I like it. Yeah, it’s just nice to have them come and see what we do here,” said 6th grader Tenley Shea.

“This is the second generation. Our children went here and now our grandchildren are here. It’s an institution that really is centered on the children,” Kelly Shea, Tenley’s grandparent said.

Seton is one of 15 Catholic elementary schools in the Diocese. Its motto is “Education you can believe in.”

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.