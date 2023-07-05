Seven people shot in different areas of the city overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to at least six shootings all within an hour and a half overnight on the Fourth of July. All seven victims are expected to survive and no suspects are in custody.

Officers responded to the first shooting just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, finding a 29-year-old man shot in the lower body on North Goodman Street near Central Park. An ambulance rushed the man to Strong Hospital.

Around the same time, officers learned that a 30-year-old man walked into Strong Hospital to treat his upper body gunshot wound. RPD determined he was shot around Cottage Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Then, officers responded to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park on Court Street around 11:50 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot. An ambulance took the 19-year-old man to Strong to treat his lower body gunshot wound.

After that, around 12:20 a.m., officers found a 25-year-old woman shot in the lower body around Widman Street and Rauber Street. RPD responded after getting calls for gunfire and an ambulance rushed her to Strong.

Officers soon learned that a private car drove a 44-year-old man to Strong to treat an upper body gunshot wound. RPD determined that he was also shot around Widman Street and Rauber Street.

Officers also investigated after a 22-year-old man walked into Strong with an upper-body gunshot wound around 12:20 a.m. After speaking with him, RPD determined he was shot around Sterling Street and Sylvan Street.

Ten minutes later, officers also responded to Rochester General Hospital after a 23-year-old man walked in with a lower body gunshot wound. Officers determined he was shot on Webster Avenue near Bay Street.

RPD is asking anyone with information about these shootings to call 911.