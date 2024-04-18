Several states across the U.S. are experiencing disruptions to 911 operations
Several states across the U.S. are experiencing disruptions to 911 operations. It was first reported by Las Vegas Police who said the outage was impacting land lines.
NBC reports that at least seven states so far have had problems getting through to 911. No word yet on the cause.
News10NBC has reached out to Rochester Police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to see if our area is affected. This is a developing story.