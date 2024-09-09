Several students and staff stung by bees during fire drill at Brighton High School

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Did you see an ambulance outside Brighton High School Monday morning? A routine fire drill took a turn for the worse when several students and staff were stung by bees.

According to the school district, the Brighton Fire Department and Brighton Volunteer Ambulance responded to the school to help students who had severe reactions to the bee stings. Everyone else who was stung was asked to go to the health office for treatment.

The district says a pest control professional has been called to address the bee problem.

