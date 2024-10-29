‘She moved mountains’: Voters honor Susan B. Anthony’s legacy by casting ballots at her historic home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday in Monroe County for early voting. One of the 17 polling sites where you can cast your ballot is the Susan B. Anthony House in Rochester.

As we know, Susan B Anthony spent her entire life fighting against slavery and for women’s rights. She died, here in her home before the 19th amendment was passed which gave women the right to vote. And that’s why thousands of women, and men, have already chosen this specific location to cast their ballots this year.

The line to vote at the Susan B. Anthony House stretched out to the street for much of the day. People didn’t seem to mind standing in the rain.

Patricia McHugh came to vote early in traditional suffragette style.

Just met Patrica McHugh voting early at the Susan B. Anthony house. 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/Gmv4UkzNRz — Jennifer Lewke (@WHEC_JLewke) October 29, 2024

“She moved mountains and got us the 19th amendment and I’m a very proud Rochester woman and a very proud American,” McHugh said.

Patricia has exercised her right to vote for decades. This is the first time, 18-year-old Makayla Klein is getting the chance.

“Being able to have, like, a tiny bit of a part in like my role as, living in America, it’s cool to be able to partake, especially at this house,” Klein said.

The same is true for her boyfriend and fellow first-time voter, Mekhi Stephens.

“We were talking about it in the way over, just how cool the experience is to be able to vote at Susan B’s house, she’s monumental in the right to vote so it’s awesome. It’s cool,” Stephens said.

Even those who can’t cast a ballot were finding other ways to honor Susan B. Anthony.

“Our son who is not old enough to vote is over at Mount Hope right now on a tour of the cemetery,” voter Jeff Kleain said.

News10NBC stopped at her gravesite too and, already this election season, hundreds have been there, leaving their “I voted” stickers on her stone, which is now protected by a plastic covering.

Early voting ends on 5 p.m. Sunday, November 4. Any registered voter in Monroe County can vote at any of the 17 locations that are available, including the Susan B Anthony House. If you’re waiting for election day, you have to vote at your specific polling place. You should have received a post card reminding you of where that is,” Lewke said.

