Sheriff: Pennsylvania man stole ATM, thousands in lawn equipment from Avon businesses

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — A man from Pennsylvania faces charges for allegedly stealing from two businesses in Livingston County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Ben McCormack is accused of stealing an ATM from a business in the Village of Avon on October 25. On the same morning, he reportedly took thousands of dollars worth of lawn equipment from another business on Linwood Road.

Investigators say McCormack also attempted to break into a cash machine at a business in Lima, but he was unsuccessful.

Authorities arrested McCormack in Chautauqua County last week.

