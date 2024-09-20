Sheriff urges driver accused of killig boy in hit-and-run to come forward

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BENTON, N.Y. — Yates County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the driver of a dark-colored SUV who hit and killed a one-year-old boy in Penn Yan on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near Carroll Road on Route 364. Deputies say the boy wandered away from his family and his brother, who was mowing the lawn, found him in the road and called 911.

Firefighters gave the boy CPR and rushed him to Soldiers and Sailors Hospital, where he died around 5 p.m.

Child Protective Services has been brought in to investigate as well. Deputies say the family is very guarded and upset, and they’re not identifying the child at this time.

Now, deputies are looking for a dark-colored SUV, possibly a GMC Acadia, with damage to the front passenger side. Sheriff Francis Ryan says the driver didn’t do the right thing when they fled the scene.

“I would say that the right thing to do is to stop and no matter what the circumstances are it doesn’t get better by fleeing the scene so it’s most important to take care of things as they come up and stop and see what you did before you do anything and certainly to call 911 and report it,” Sheriff Ryan said.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office has alerted all other agencies in the area and will put out a statewide alert. They are asking the public to bring forward any information they may have.

